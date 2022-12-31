Bilawal briefs Shehbaz on Geneva conference

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here and briefed him on preparations for the upcoming Climate Resilient Pakistan Conference.Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar were also present.

The conference will be co-hosted by the government of Pakistan and the United Nations and held in Geneva on January 9. The prime minister and the federal ministers discussed matters pertaining to climate change. Bilawal apprised the prime minister about his visit to the United States.

The conference will bring together governments, leaders from public and private sectors and civil society to support the people and government of Pakistan after the devastating floods of 2022.