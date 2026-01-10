After skipping Kate Middleton's event, Princess Eugenie 'ignores' Princess of Wales's birthday

Kate Middleton on Friday received birthday wishes from well-wishes on social media, including from members of the royal family, as she turned 44.

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the tributes with a post on the official Royal Family Instagram account.

"Wishing a Happy Birthday to The Princess of Wales," they wrote alongside a birthday cake emoji and a photo of Princess Kate smiling.

Some fans noted that Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, did not share any tribute to Kate on social media.

Kate's birthday came a month after Eugenie and her elder sister Princess Beatrice skipped Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol service.

However, Eugenie had confirmed in a social media post that she and her sister were invited by Princess Kate.

King Charles stripped his younger brother Andrew of his title of prince and forced him out of his Windsor home, seeking to distance the royals from him over his links to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Andrew, 65, the younger brother of Charles and second son of the late Queen Elizabeth, came under mounting pressure in recent years over his behaviour and his ties to the late sex offender Epstein.