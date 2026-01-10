Kate Middleton shares unexpected insight from her cancer journey

Kate Middleton shares unexpected insight from cancer journey

Kate Middleton made a rare comparison between hospital stays to the movie Groundhog Day.

The Princess of Wales, who underwent cancer treatment in 2024, opened up about how being in a medical for a long time feels repetitive, exhausting, and emotionally draining, while she made a surprise appearance in Charing Cross Hospital in west London with husband Prince William.

The royal couple took a tour of the neuro-rehabilitation center of the hospital, with facilities like a therapeutic gym and a creative activities center for the patients.

"You need medical support but also a holistic approach," Kate said to a patient, via People.

While making her first royal visit with William in 2026, the 44-year-old princess highlighted the similarities between the 1993 comedy starring Bill Murray and prolonged medical care stay as she chatted with a patient.

For those unversed, in the flick, the main character gets stuck in a time loop.

She made another personal comment referring to her cancer journey while talking to a second patient.

"Creativity and nature played such a huge part in my recovery journey," Kate said, noting it was "fantastic" for patients to have such accommodations.

As the pair have also interacted with volunteers about their experience dealing with "brain injury surviors" in the medical center, which the princess called "quite daunting."

Kate said while addressing the volunteers, "So you've got have that support from you as a team," she said. "From a patient's experience, it's important things not in [the] job description," such as "kindness and compassion."