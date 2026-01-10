Prince Harry wants King Charles to join THIS major event in UK

Prince Harry is said to be expected to ask King Charles to officially open the Invictus Games when the event returns to the UK in 2027, as the move will mark the reunion of the father-son duo publicly

As the recent reports suggest, the Duke of Sussex desires to stand next to his father at the opening ceremony in Birmingham.

For those unversed, the Invictus Games, which was founded by Prince Harry, support wounded military personnel and veterans.

According to sources, Harry and Charles are looking forward to reconciliation after years of strained ties following the duke's move to step away from his royal duties.

An insider revealed to The Sun that Prince Harry "desperately wants Charles," calling it "his dream to have his father by his side."

The source went on to say, “It is appropriate because Invictus is returning to the UK for the first time since 2014, and given that Charles is Head of the Armed Forces.

“Invictus always invites Heads of State, but Harry wants to go further with Charles involved in the opening ceremony. The games represent a cause close to both’s hearts.”

The tattler added, “They appear to want a reconciliation and the games are a perfect opportunity for them to work alongside each other. The sight of them on stage when it opens would be heart-warming and in the spirit of the occasion.”

The source further noted “people helping to plan the games are convinced it will happen and are planning for Charles to play a role in the opening ceremony.”