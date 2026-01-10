How Kate's cancer battle made her bond with William 'stronger than ever'?

Kate Middleton's recent health scare has reportedly strengthened her marriage to Prince William.

As per a report by Radaronline.com, the tough time has led the royal couple to a more strong bond.

The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer in March 2024 and underwent preventative chemotherapy. The form of cancer has not been disclosed. In September, she announced she was cancer-free, and in January 2025 confirmed her disease was in remission.

During this period, the couple stepped back from their public life and lived a private life, focusing on their marriage.

One source told the outlet, “For a period, there was persistent speculation that William and Kate's relationship was not as smooth or idyllic as it appeared in public."

Moreover, rumors of William’s faithfulness had circulated for years, but a health scare shifted the focus. “William has a reputation for being hot-tempered at times, while Kate has often acted as the steadying influence. But once she was diagnosed and the possibility of losing her became real, it drew them back together.”

Another source added, “The moment Kate's health was seriously at risk, it fundamentally altered William's outlook. All the background chatter and distractions faded when the focus became her well-being.”

“They have now become far more reliant on one another than they had been in a long time,” a third tattler added.