Royal family issues statement on Duchess Sophie's royal engagement

Duchess Sophie visited The Lighthouse, a charity organization, to meet and thank volunteers as they prepared for their upcoming relocation, said a statement issued by the British royal family.

The statement said, "As Patron, HRH spent time with volunteers as they packed up the charity’s site, and was given a first look at The Lighthouse’s temporary home while their current space is redeveloped."

It said, "Over a cup of tea, The Duchess spoke to staff and volunteers about exciting plans for the year ahead, and took the opportunity to thank them for the vital work they do for the local community."

The royal family's Instagram post featuring Duchess Sophie coincided with Princess Kate's 44 birthday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla shared a birthday tribute to the Princess of Wales on Instagram stories of their official account.







