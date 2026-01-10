Westminster Abbey celebrated the birthday of Kate Middleton with a special bell-ringing ceremony on Friday.

To mark the Princess of Wales birthday, the Abbey's bell ringers performed 344 changes of Erin Caters followed by 544 changes of Spliced Surprise Royal.

The Abbey's post on X highlighted the joyful event, with the bells "ringing out" to celebrate the Princess's birthday.

The Abbey's bell-ringing tradition is a mark of respect and celebration for members of the royal family on significant occasions.

Princess Kate was feted with well-wishes on social media, including from members of the royal family, as she turned 44.

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the tributes with a post on the official Royal Family Instagram account.

"Wishing a Happy Birthday to The Princess of Wales," they wrote alongside a birthday cake emoji and a photo of Princess Kate smiling.