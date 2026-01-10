Prince Harry's security review still underway: report

Ahead of Prince Harry's visit to the UK, a report has revealed that the Duke of Sussex's security review is still underway.

The report comes after it was reported that Duke of Sussex's police protection was "nailed on" ahead of his return to Britain this month.

Citing government sources, GB News reported that the evaluation has not yet concluded.

Speaking to the publication a source said, “I have no idea what the RMB (risk management board) recommendation to Ravec (the Royal and VIP executive committee) will be, but what I do know with certainty is that neither does anyone else, since they are still undertaking the review.

“On that basis, claims that a decision is already ‘nailed on’ seem more like an attempt to manipulate the media into manifesting an outcome from what will be a fair and rigorous review, but one that is very much still ongoing.

“Whoever is behind them must not realise how transparent and counter-productive to proper process that is.”

Prince Harry's prolonged dispute with the Home Office over the provision of automatic police security ended in defeat in May 2025.

One source told a Sunday newspaper that "the only thing that could scupper his approval now would be an intervention from the palace".

Those close to the Palace have firmly denied that any such interference could be orchestrated.

Harry was last in his homeland in April for a court hearing as part of his fight with the government over changes made to his security after he stepped down from royal duties, a legal battle that he lost a month later.

The Duke of Sussex and six others including singer Elton John are suing Associated Newspapers (ANL) over alleged unlawful information gathering dating back 30 years.

ANL, which also publishes the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline, has always denied any wrongdoing and previously described the claimants' allegations as "preposterous smears".