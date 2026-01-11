Andrew using Beatrice, Eugenie to pass on private details of royal family

Former Prince Andrew has been accused of using his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, to pass on private details about the Royal family after being frozen out of key gatherings.

A royal expert has claimed that the former Duke of York, who spent Christmas away from the rest of the family, sent his daughters to royal family's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham to keep him informed about conversations.

According to report by GB News, Beatrice is said to have changed her holiday plans to attend alongside Eugenie.

The report claimed Andrew wanted Beatrice and Eugenie at the heart of the festive celebrations led by King Charles and Queen Camilla so they would tell him what other members of the family were saying about him.

Speaking with The Sun, royal author Ingrid Seward claimed that there was another reason behind Beatrice and Eugenie’s presence at Sandringham.

"Andrew said to them 'you have to go'. He wants to know what's going on and what people are saying about him,” the expert said.

"They are Andrew's only passport into the Royal Family now. I'm absolutely sure he persuaded them,” she added.



This comes after a friend of Andrew told People Magazine about his and Sarah Ferguson’s feelings on daughters, saying, "They live and die by the monarchy, so this didn't surprise me at all.”

“And Andrew and Sarah would have 1,000 percent supported it. Sarah has always said her greatest gift to the monarchy was her girls.

“She's going to still hold her allegiance to the Crown," they added about Fergie.