Harry given reminder on Archie, Lilibet, Meghan Markle’s future: ‘Their schooling will be effected’

Prince Harry is about to turn things on their head, and a warning has just been issued because it could have far reaching effects, not just on the royal himself, but his family in the UK, his relationships, his marriage to Meghan Markle and even where Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will go to school.

This reminder of sorts has been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser, that too in her piece for News.com.au.

It comes amid an eight-day wait for Prince Harry’s security review, that was sent for a complete reconsideration for the very first time since 2020.

What makes this date prominent is that, this is the year Prince Harry stepped down from his role as senior royal in favor of life in the US, after many months of internal struggle.

The expert began her piece by referencing Prince Harry’s name-sake, Henry which is his official first name, Henry Charles Albert David.

What is pertinent to mention is that the name ‘Harry’ is a well known nickname in the Royal Family used to refer to Henrys of decades past.

According to Ms Elser the Henry’s of the past even had a ‘tendency’ as she calls it to do things like, “upset apple carts,” or “rushing off to nick bits of France (Henry V),” sometimes “changing an entire country’s religion to marry some posh totty (Henry VIII),” and other times “losing the Hundred Years War (Henry VI) because he had the military instincts of B1 and B2.”

And as for this decades Henry, famously known as Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex she claims, “he might never be King but current reigning Henry, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex looks set to follow in his namesakes’ footsteps by doing something that could seriously affect the royal state of affairs: Harry could be coming back.”

While she did admit “it might seem like a relatively insignificant detail” but the thing is that the ‘flow’ on effects of this decision by the Home Office to reassess, could have ‘major consequences’ for senior royals like King Charles, Prince William and Kate, The Prince and Princess of Wales, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Archie and even Princess Lilibet.

Because as she puts it “if Harry will soon be able to flit in and out of London on a whim, without having to give the 30 days notice he currently does if he wants police protection, the ripple effect could impact his relationship with his dad, his marriage, Buckingham Palace’s ability to plan anything and even where his kids go to school.”

Essentially “this major plot twist opens the door to the Duke of Sussex spending much more time back in Britain,” she said. Because time and time again, ‘the 41-year-old has made no bones about how much he misses his homeland but that he does not feel safe there.”

What is worrisome though is that “Harry being able to waft in and out of territorial waters ‘blows apart what many insiders assumed was the establishment’s long-term plan for dealing with Harry: ‘Exile’ according to Tom Sykes of The Royalist,” she said in her reference to the Daily Beast’s writer.

Before concluding she also added, “a Harry raring to re-enter the British blood stream, psyche, and charity scene, could be disastrous for the palace. Senior HRHs could see their carefully choreographed engagements blown apart by a Harry randomly staging his own quasi-royal engagements.”