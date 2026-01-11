Bolton crash: Four killed,5 seriously injured after fatal accident

Police officials reported a tragic accident in Bolton, United Kingdom, after a car crashed into a taxi on January 11,2026.

Police officials reported that four people have been killed in the Bolton crash and five have been severely injured.

As per GMP four people killed in accident involved three teenagers and a man in his 50s while both drivers and two passengers were killed after a collision between a red Seat Leon and a Citroen C4 Picasso on Wigan Road in the early hours of Sunday.

Traffic reporting service described the incident as a “serious accident.”

Police informed both drivers were killed after a red Seat Leon and a Citroen C4 Picasso bumped into each other on Wigan Road on Sunday, January 11, 2026

It reported the road was closed in both directions from Deane Church Lane to Bankfield Street.

GMP informed the five injured passengers had been taken to hospital where they were undergoing treatment.

Rescue teams and firefighters arrived quickly to make the area safe and used cutting equipment to help remove people from the vehicles before passing them into the care of North West Ambulance Service,reports BBC.

Councilor Ayyub Patel, of Bolton Council, offered his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones affected, saying the unfortunate accident had left the whole community devastated, reports Sky News.

Additionally, the accident site has been sealed off and police has appealed for any information about the deadly collision.

“This includes anyone who saw the vehicle driving before the collision, witnessed the incident itself, or has dashcam/CCTV footage of the incident,” the force said.