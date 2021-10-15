‘Shahbaz unwell, Maryam to attend PDM’s Faisalabad moot’

ISLAMABAD: Since PMLN President Shahbaz Sharif is still afflicted with backache, PMLN vice president Maryam Nawaz would represent the party at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public meeting on October 16 (tomorrow) at Faisalabad, it is learnt Thursday.

Sources said JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in his recent meeting with Shahbaz in Lahore had requested him to attend the public meeting.

“Shahbaz Sharif informed Fazl he was feeling a bit better, but he might take some time to get rid of pain,” sources said.

Sources said the senior party members have asked Shahbaz to attend the public meeting through a video link.

Sources said Maryam is likely to make a hard-hitting speech that may again perturb party's senior leaders who want their party to come to terms with the powerful quarters for a ‘bright’ political future.

A senior PML-N’s member told The News requesting anonymity: “No doubt there is a difference of opinion in our party but is actually is a difference of opinion on strategy. Our goal and destination is same and we are struggling for rule of constitution and respect for the vote.”

He said: “Maryam would deliver a speech, to vent out the feelings and emotions of the people because they want respect for the vote they cast in the general elections.”

This correspondent tried to contact PML-N information secretary but she was not available for comments.