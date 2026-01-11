Prince Harry’s dream to bring Archie and Lilibet to UK faces uncertainty

Prince Harry’s real desire to return to the UK has been revealed, with sources saying he wants to bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to see where he grew up.

However, the Duke of Sussex still faces uncertainty over his security review, despite initial reports claiming the decision was “nailed on,” as government sources suggest it is not as certain as first thought.

Harry is set to return to UK this month for his High Court case against Associated Newspapers Limited, yet he will travel without Meghan Markle or their children, due to security concerns.

Speaking with GB News, a source revealed that Harry hopes a favourable security decision would allow him to visit the UK more often with his family and introduce his children to his roots.

“There will be all kinds of considerations, like the children’s school and other commitments,” the insider said.

They added, "But if the security is sorted, that would open up the door to come back more with his family and bring the family over more. He’s been clear on that.

“His desire is to show his kids where he grew up and the UK. If security is sorted, he’ll want to sit down and think about what does that look like? How should we show up? We’d all hope for and love that to happen.”

On Harry’s security review, a source said, “I have no idea what the RMB (risk management board) recommendation to Ravec (the Royal and VIP executive committee) will be, but what I do know with certainty is that neither does anyone else, since they are still undertaking the review.”

“On that basis, claims that a decision is already ‘nailed on’ seem more like an attempt to manipulate the media into manifesting an outcome from what will be a fair and rigorous review, but one that is very much still ongoing.

“Whoever is behind them must not realise how transparent and counter-productive to proper process that is.”