Dangers of Prince Harry’s security review amp up: ‘He’s almost licenced to set up as a rival’

With concerns about the ramifications of Prince Harry’s security review by the powers at be, royal commentator Daniela Elser has come forward with a warning.

She presented this in a piece for News.com.au that explained just how dangerous a win is for the Royal Family, because it would completely eliminate the need for a 30 day notice, whenever the Duke of Sussex does decide to pay the UK a visit.

After all, with a win that offers him security without a case-by-case basis, “what’s to stop him suddenly doing something nice and juicy and headline-grabbing on the very same day that Charles or William have some big shiny outings booked in?” Ms Elser questioned.

This led her to paint a different picture as well, one where she doubled down on the power Prince Harry now has because in her eyes “the duke now has practical licence to set up a competing British court of his own.”

A decision that will almost force the King and Prince William to potentially “have to do battle with for attention, column inches and applause,” she also revealed.

According to the Daily Beast’s Tome Sykes, this possibility is something that “will sicken William”.

However that is not all because a decision in the positive by the Home Office could also pose ‘downstream consequences’ of far beyond the ‘poshest UK postcodes’.

Like with Meghan whose “interest in spending quality time back in the UK is up there with Harry’s at learning ancient Sumerian,” the commentator even quipped in her piece before signing off.