Maryam Nawaz off to London, likely to return with father Nawaz Sharif

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. — AFP

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz is off to London, following the return of her passport on orders of the Lahore High Court two days back.



Her passport was surrendered to obtain bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

She is likely to return to Pakistan with her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, according to sources within the family.

Maryam is expected to stay in London for a month.



Shortly before taking off for London from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, Maryam said she can't wait to meet her father Nawaz Sharif.

Sources also said she will get a medical checkup during her London stay.

The PML-N leader had approached the LHC against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) saying despite the absence of any charge sheet against her or trial, she had not been able to exercise her fundamental rights for about four years.

She had pleaded that she was in dire need to go abroad to attend to and inquire after her ailing father, requesting the court to direct the deputy registrar (judicial) to return her passport in the interest of justice.