Maryam Nawaz off to London, likely to return with father Nawaz Sharif

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz is off to London, following the return of her passport on orders of the Lahore High Court two days back.
Her passport was surrendered to obtain bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.
She is likely to return to Pakistan with her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, according to sources within the family.
Maryam is expected to stay in London for a month.
Shortly before taking off for London from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, Maryam said she can't wait to meet her father Nawaz Sharif.
Sources also said she will get a medical checkup during her London stay.
The PML-N leader had approached the LHC against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) saying despite the absence of any charge sheet against her or trial, she had not been able to exercise her fundamental rights for about four years.
She had pleaded that she was in dire need to go abroad to attend to and inquire after her ailing father, requesting the court to direct the deputy registrar (judicial) to return her passport in the interest of justice.
The CNN article is from last year, dated October 23, 2021, when Mazari's own political party, the Pakistan...
FIA recovers hundreds of pornographic videos and pictures of children from suspect
A journey into the 'City of Saints'
PM Shehbaz Sharif accuses Khan of injecting poison into society in interview to The Guardian
Revised Flood Response Plan, prepared by Pakistan and UN being shared by Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman
ECP properly examined the facts but the question is whether the election commission has the authority to disqualify a...