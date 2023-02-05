Rs700m packages distributed to flood-victims

LAHORE: Alkhidmat distributed winter packages worth Rs700m to one hundred and fifty thousand flood-affected people across the country.
The hardships of people in the flood-affected areas of South Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan have increased considerably and children have died due to severe cold. There was a fear for widespread diseases among women and the elderly, it said. In view of this need, Alkhidmat Foundation started distribution of winter packages from the beginning of winter and distributed blankets, warm sheets, jackets, sweaters, jerseys, gloves, warm socks and warm hats to flood affected areas, said a press release issued by Alkhidmat Foundation.
President Alkhidmat Foundation Prof Dr Hafeez ur Rahman said that Alkhidmat is supported by philanthropists and charitable organisations in Pakistan and abroad. Besides, Alkhidmat volunteers run awareness campaign in educational institutions for engaging communities to help deserving people on their own or through Alkhidmat by delivering warm clothes, quilts and beds to the needy as well as flood affectees. Alkhidmat Foundation’s winter package distribution aims to protect the flood affectees and poverty-stricken people from cold and diseases.
Following the rescue and relief activities in the flood-affected areas, the Alkhidmat Tameer-e-Watan Programme is underway and Alkhidmat will continue to help the affectees until their complete recovery, he said.
MANSEHRA: Village and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen on Saturday denounced their suspension by the Election...
TAKHTBHAI: Police arrested three proclaimed offenders, four drug peddlers besides other suspects and recovered 5kg...
PESHAWAR: Former interior minister and Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday visited the...
MANSEHRA: The differences in the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl Torghar chapter over the allotment of the party ticket...
SWABI: The police here on Saturday claimed to have arrested four militants and recovered a huge cache of arms and...
PESHAWAR: Governor Ghulam Ali on Saturday visited the Lady Reading Hospital and inquired after the cops who sustained...
Comments