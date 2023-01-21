Imran may become PTI patron-in-chief

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram/@imrankhanpti

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bigwigs on Friday considered appointing Imran Khan as the PTI patron-in-chief in an effort to avoid the legal danger of him being removed as the party chairman.

Party insiders claim that the PTI has a backup strategy to fight the legal potential of Imran’s removal from the PTI chairmanship. Even with the new appointment, he will still have complete authority to oversee party affairs.

They said there would be no need to amend the party constitution for the new position.