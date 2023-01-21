Imran may become PTI patron-in-chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bigwigs on Friday considered appointing Imran Khan as the PTI patron-in-chief in an effort to avoid the legal danger of him being removed as the party chairman.
Party insiders claim that the PTI has a backup strategy to fight the legal potential of Imran’s removal from the PTI chairmanship. Even with the new appointment, he will still have complete authority to oversee party affairs.
They said there would be no need to amend the party constitution for the new position.
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was informed on Friday that the federal government had approved Rs100 million for the...
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will not normalise ties with Israel in the absence of a two-state solution with the Palestinians,...
ISLAMABAD: Hearing a petition seeking expedition in the return of Dr Aafia Siddiqui — a Pakistani neuroscientist...
ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition and PTI Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem conceded in the Senate Friday it was time to...
ISLAMABAD: After acceptance of 80 resignations of Members of the National Assembly, including 79 of Pakistan...
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund considered an attempt to add Formula 1 motor racing to its growing...
Comments