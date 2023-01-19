Govt withdraws its plea against Gill’s bail

Chief of Staff of former prime minister Imran Khan, Shahbaz Gill, leaves a district court after the hearing in Islamabad, on August 22, 2022. — Online

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday withdrew its plea challenging the order of Islamabad High Court (IHC) granting bail to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Ata Bandial heard the federal government petition in chamber. Rizwan Abbasi appeared in the chamber on behalf of the federal government and pleaded for withdrawing its appeal for cancellation of bail of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill. He submitted that the government will approach the concerned forum for the cancellation of bail of Shahbaz Gill.

Later, the court accepted the request of the federal government and dismissed as withdrawn the appeal of the government.

Last year in October, the federal government filed a petition in the apex court under Article 185(3) of the Constitution against the order passed by the Islamabad High Court on September 15, 2022.

The government prayed the apex court to grant leave to appeal against the impugned order of IHC and the bail granted to Dr Shahbaz Gill may graciously be cancelled in the interest of justice.

It was submitted that the impugned order passed by the learned single judge in Chamber is perverse, arbitrary and capricious under facts and circumstances of the case, hence warrant strict indulgence of the apex court. The government had further submitted that the learned single judge in chamber of IHC fell in error while extending extraordinary relief in favour of the accused. It was further contended that the learned single judge has not appraised the material on the record in its true perspective and allowed bail because of injury on arm.