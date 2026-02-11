Princess Diana bodyguard suspected ‘she could die’: Here’s how
Princess Diana’s bodyguard talks about quitting his job in a rare interview
Princess Diana’s ex body guard is spilling the beans on the real reason he quit her job.
Ken Wharfe, who accompanied the former Princess of Wales during a skiing trip to Austria in 1993, spotted her seen in snow one morning.
In the documentary Diana: The Princess and the Bodyguard, Princess Diana's former bodyguard, Wharfe reveals: “She could've died. I mean, making no small point about it. I was actually concerned, really, for her own mentality. Quite what was her mind in actually attempting or believing she could do something like that.”
He said via OK! magazine: “It could have been a real fuss had you killed yourself,” he told Diana.
“Look, following on what happened yesterday, I'm afraid it's not something that I'm prepared to accept. Because that really, for me, actually puts your safety in jeopardy, and for that reason, I shall be leaving your service,” he said.
“It was a difficult decision. I felt sad because I enjoyed the work that I did with her, but I felt it was the right decision, if only to guarantee her security. And I did not want to be part of a security team that failed her,” he said.
