Royal Family warned to ‘have answers’ amid weak standing
The Royal Family warned over bleak future if Andrew problem is not resolved
The British Royal Family could see their final years, if it continues to protect shamed Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
Andrew, who is famously friends with convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, and is often named in Epstein files, will take King Charles down with him, warns an expert.
Ro Khanna, part of the committee investigating the Epstein scandal tells Sky News interview: "I think this is the most vulnerable the British monarchy has ever been. They ought to ask the King and Queen questions and maybe this will be the end of the monarchy."
He continued: “If they don't have answers, if they're implicated in the Epstein class, it's not a good look for the British monarchy. The King has to answer what he knew, what he knew about Andrew, and just stripping Andrew of a title is not enough.”
"Andrew needs to come before our committee and start answering questions. I don't think the appropriate punishment is you no longer get to be a prince. There's got to be more than that."
This comes as a representative for King Charles said: "The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct.”
"While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect,” noted the statement.
