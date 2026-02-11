King Charles makes it ‘absolutely clear’ he wants to solve Royal crisis

King Charles has defined his stance over Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s situation , says an expert.

His Majesty, who has announced that he will fully cooperate with legal authorities in fighting the victims of sexual abuse, shows that he means well.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Express: "The King’s statement makes it absolutely clear that the Palace will, if required, co-operate fully if the police need to investigate further in matters involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. This has become a crisis for the monarchy."

The expert added: "One can only guess at how Andrew will respond and what he expected. According to reports he believes he is innocent and being victimised.

"We also know he is almost unbelievably stupid, that was clear in the Newsnight interview, but we now also know that much of it was lies.

"It is likely the King would have given him advance warning that if he did not either admit guilt, which seems obvious to everyone else, or cooperate, probably with the American authorities if innocent, the Palace would assist prosecution."

In his statement, King Charles noted: "The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct.