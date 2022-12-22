Bailable arrest warrant issued for Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

An Islamabad district and sessions court issued a bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in the sedition case filed against him for inciting mutiny within the army.



The PTI leader has been facing a flurry of cases since his controversial comments on a private TV channel.

The court ordered the PTI leader to ensure his appearance at the next hearing.

Gill can obtain bail against surety bonds of Rs200,000, the court said while issuing the warrant.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till January 6.

The case

Gill was taken into custody on August 9 for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army through his remarks during a private TV channel show.

He was booked in a sedition and arms recovery case in August and stayed in detention for over a month. He, however, finally got bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the sedition case on September 15, after repeatedly attempting to get released.

The case against Gill is registered at Kohsar Police Station, under Sections 124-A (sedition), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The PTI had been insistent in demanding the party leader's bail, alleging that he is facing humiliation, torture and sexual abuse in police custody.

While Gill was in police custody, the PTI had repeatedly alleged that he was "sexually assaulted", "tortured", and "stripped-naked". However, the authorities completely denied the claims.