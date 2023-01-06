PTI leader Shahbaz Gill brought to court with oxygen support in ambulance

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court of Islamabad on Friday postponed the indictment of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, in a sedition case registered against him inciting mutiny within the army after he arrived in court in an ambulance.

Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi and Shahbaz Gill's lawyer Burhan appeared before Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra on Friday.



Gill's lawyer argued that they could not take him out of the ambulance as he had an oxygen mask on. The court remarked that it looked like the suspects were trying to buy time.

Gill's attorney replied, saying the authorities issued arrest warrants for a sick man.

The court marked Gill's attendance while he remained in the ambulance.

On the other hand, Ammad Yusuf, another suspect in the case, applied for an exemption from attendance through his lawyer. He said that his client contracted malaria and should be excused from the hearing.

The judge remarked that Shahbaz Gill came from Lahore in an ambulance, but Ammad Yusuf was not able to come from Karachi. At this, the lawyer submitted his medical report to the court.

However, the court rejected the application and issued a bailable arrest warrant against Yusuf, and adjourned the indictment proceedings against Gill and Ammad till January 20.

The court also issued instructions to ensure the suspect's attendance at the next hearing.