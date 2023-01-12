Moonis Elahi. The News/File

LAHORE: A friend of PMLQ leader Moonis Elahi who was “abducted” last week reached home and was presented before the Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday by the city’s police chief.

He was dropped outside his home in the wee hours on Wednesday, Geo News reported, citing CCTV footage.

Ahmad Faran Khan went missing from Garden Town four days ago and according to Moonis Elahi, he was abducted by some unknown men riding black-coloured vehicles in Lahore.

Faran’s brother, Salman Zaheer Khan, had filed a habeas corpus petition at the LHC, alleging that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had kept him in illegal custody.

The petitioner had the view that his brother Faran was allegedly kidnapped by eight people on the evening of Jan 6 and it was feared that he had been kidnapped by the federal government.

Taking notice of the incident, the LHC had directed the FIA to recover PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi’s friend Faran Khan and present him before the court on Jan 10.

During the hearing conducted by Justice Alia Neelum, the FIA submitted that the agency had not arrested Faran nor he was in its custody.

The court then directed Lahore CCPO to recover Faran and present him before the court on Tuesday.

However, the police sought more time to present him.

Ahead of the LHC hearing on Wednesday, Faran Khan, in response to queries, told journalists he was with his family.

“I was here with the family,” he said, when asked about his whereabouts in the past few days. When questioned about an injury on his forehead, Faran Khan said, “It is due to my head hitting a car door.”