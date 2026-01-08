Kate Middleton joins Prince William for first engagement of 2026
Prince William and Kate Middleton on Thursday visited a health facility together
Kate Middleton on Thursday joined Prince William for a rare joint engagement when the couple visited Charing Cross Hospital in London.
It was the Prince and Princess of Wales' first official engagement of 2026.
The royal couple expressed gratitude to NHS workers who have faced significant challenges throughout the winter months.
"Princess Kate made the decision to accompany Prince William on the visit, keen to demonstrate her personal appreciation for healthcare teams at the hospital," GB News reported.
The engagement serves to spotlight NHS Charities Together, an organisation for which the couple serve as Joint Patrons.
The royal couple took on this patronage role during the coronavirus pandemic and have maintained close ties with the charity network ever since.
Upon their arrival at the hospital, the royal pair planned to catch healthcare workers off guard during their tea break, taking time to hear about the strain staff are experiencing amid the current winter virus season.
