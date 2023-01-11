Punjab CM Parvez Elahi. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency on Tuesday questioned Rasikh Elahi, the son of Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, in an inquiry related to the alleged money-laundering and suspicious bank transactions amounting to Rs800 million.

The FIA reportedly placed the names of Parvez Elahi’s wife, Moonis Elahi’s wife Tahreem Elahi, Rasikh Elahi and his wife Zara Elahi on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL). The others associated with this inquiry, including Qaiser Iqbal Bhatti, Ahmad Farhan Khan, Irum Amin, Sumbal Rehan, Arshad Iqbal and Saira Anwer, were also placed on the PNIL.

Rasikh appeared before the FIA Corporate Crime Circle and submitted his reply. The agency had also summoned Rasikh’s wife Zara Elahi and his brother Moonis Elahi’s wife Tahreem Elahi in the inquiry, but they didn’t turn up on Tuesday.

The sources in the agency said that the agency had received the reply from Rasikh and a preliminary investigation was also conducted during Rasikh’s visit.