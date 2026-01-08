Watch: Beautiful northern lights dazzling over Greenland's skies

A stunningly beautiful display of northern lights caught sky watchers' attention after lighting up Greenland skies.

The view was witnessed by sky lovers and nephophiles or aerophiles after an airport camera captured shimmering waves of color above the quiet Arctic landscape,reports ABC News.

These mesmerizing northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are formed when charged particles from the sun carried through solar wind collide with a combination of different gases in the air in Earth's upper atmosphere, get funneled by the magnetic field towards the poles, and release their energy as colorful lights, say astronomers.

Science explains that these lights are triggered when Earth’s magnetosphere is disturbed, often linked to increased solar activity that pushes energy toward the planet’s polar regions.

Kangerlussuaq, located about 50 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle, is a small settlement but plays a vital role as Greenland’s main international transport hub.

The beautiful color show was recorded at Kangerlussuaq Airport's camera on Thursday, January 8, 2026, where clear skies allowed the aurora to appear vividly before dawn, drawing attention to the region’s natural beauty.

According to skywatchers, soon as winter darkness dominates the region, such auroral displays offer both residents and visitors a rare visual reminder of the powerful natural forces shaping life in the Arctic.

Northern lights show their charming aurora in parts of Europe,America,United Kingdom and other countries but it is most visible and clear when formed across Greenland's skies.



