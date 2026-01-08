3I/ATLAS flyby: Why is Jupiter’s 96th Moon drawing intense scientific interest?

As 2026 unfolds, the discussion surrounding the 3I/ATLAS flyby and Jupiter’s 96th Moon represent a theoretical debate as the interstellar visitor heads towards its final dramatic act before vanishing into the deep dark of space.

It is something potentially more profound than Harward’s Professor Avi Loeb initially suspected. He pointed out a fine-tuned coincidence: the comet’s trajectory-influenced by non-gravitational accelerations during its 2025 perihelion- seems perfectly aligned to brush the edge of Jupiter’s gravitational sphere.

Jupiter currently has95 known moons; should a new 96th moon suddenly appear in a stable orbit after March 16, Loeb believes that we will have discovered a clear technological signature from the interstellar visitor.

The comet is set to exit our system and will never return; meanwhile scientists are keeping their telescopes on the gas giant.

Whether 3I/ATLAS leaves behind a scientific mystery or a new member of the Jovian family, its departure will mark the end of a historic visit that has challenged our understanding of the objects that glided between the stars.