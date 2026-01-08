Photo: Joe Keery reveals his 'surprising nerdy' nature

Joe Keery has offered rare insights about his childhood.

In a new chat with Elle Magazine, Joe Keery weighed in on his "surprising" nerdy nature.

He began by confessing, "That I’m a bit of a nerd, deep down."

He went on to dish, "I was a nerdy theater kid, making movies with my friends."

He went on to share a hilarious anecdote about a recent tour, where he and his friends were casually hanging out with the members from another brand.

"On tour earlier this year, my friends and I were hanging with some of the crew from the other band, and one of the young ladies said, 'Wow, you guys are not how I expected you to be.'"

"And I think it was because we were just being silly. And kind of nerdy," he concluded.