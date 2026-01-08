Joe Keery reveals his 'surprising nerdy' nature
Joe Keery reflected on his 'nerdy theater' childhood
By The News Digital
January 08, 2026
Joe Keery has offered rare insights about his childhood.
In a new chat with Elle Magazine, Joe Keery weighed in on his "surprising" nerdy nature.
He began by confessing, "That I’m a bit of a nerd, deep down."
He went on to dish, "I was a nerdy theater kid, making movies with my friends."
He went on to share a hilarious anecdote about a recent tour, where he and his friends were casually hanging out with the members from another brand.
"On tour earlier this year, my friends and I were hanging with some of the crew from the other band, and one of the young ladies said, 'Wow, you guys are not how I expected you to be.'"
"And I think it was because we were just being silly. And kind of nerdy," he concluded.
More From Entertainment News
-
George Clooney spills secret behind argument free marriage with Amal
-
Harvey Weinstein's new request denied amid sexual assault conviction
-
Sophie Turner names jewellery she believes was her lucky charm for X-Men audition
-
Khloe Kardashian gets honest about bed rules: 'Only boy that's allowed'
-
David Tennant and wife Georgia Moffett formally change their last names
-
Paul Mescal gets candid about his 'animalistic' Shakespeare in 'Hamnet'
-
Kate Hudson responds after real-life son brands 'Song Sung Blue' 'all lies'
-
Kristin Cavallari reveals details of 'nasty fight' at home