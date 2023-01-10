FIA denies arresting Moonis’ friend

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to recover PMLQ leader Moonis Elahi’s friend Faran Khan and present him before the court on Jan 10, Tuesday (today).
The LHC judge Justice Alia Neelum heard the plea of Faran Khan’s elder brother. The FIA submitted in the LHC that the agency had not arrested Faran Khan nor he was in its custody. The court directed Lahore CCPO to recover Faran Khan and present him before the court on Tuesday.
The petitioner had the view that his brother Faran Khan was allegedly kidnapped by eight people on Jan 6 in the evening and it is feared that he was kidnapped by the federal government.
