Bruno Mars launches 'Romantic' era with surprise comeback announcement

After almost 10 years of his third studio album, Bruno Mars is back with another album.

On Wednesday, Bruno sparked excitement among fans, announcing his fourth studio album The Romantic.

Taking to Instagram he released the details, alongside the cover photo of the album featuring black-and-white image of Bruno and the title of the album The Romantic written on the top right corner.

In the caption, Bruno simply revealed, "New music this Friday The Romantic coming 2.27 Preorder at Brunomars.com."

The announcement sparked excitement among fans who flooded the comments section with their love.

One user wrote, "10 years… ITS BEEN TEN YEARS, MY LOVE."

Another added, "Thank god Im bored AF."

"WE ARE SO BACK," the third comment read.

Notably, a user shared, "My husband was faster than the preorder and already secured mine here in Brazil."

The Romantic marks Bruno Mars' fourth studio album, following the last album released in 2016, 24K Magic.

It is pertinent to mention that the singer released his debut album Doo-Wops & Hooligans, in October 2010 which marked his major step in the music industry.