Trump invites Petro amid unexpected thaw; White House visit planned

President Donald Trump abruptly changed his tone towards his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro. In a dramatic turn from high-tension threats to diplomacy, Trump announced they had exchanged a friendly phone call and that he had invited the South American leader to the White House.

Trump posted on his social media site: “It was a Great Honor to speak with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who called to explain the situation of drugs and other disagreements that we have had.”

He further said, “I appreciated his call and tone, and look forward to meeting him in the near future.”

Trump has confirmed that arrangements are being made for a meeting in Washington between himself and Petro.

Addressing supporters at a rally in Bogota meant to celebrate Colombia’s sovereignty, Petro announced that he had spoken with Donald Trump for the first time since the US president took office. He told the crowd that he had requested a restart of dialogue between two countries to solve their recent disagreements.

These developments come just days after the U.S. operation to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Tensions peaked on Sunday when President Trump suggested a military strike against Colombia sounds good to him.

While addressing the crowd he focused on two key issues: Venezuela and drug trafficking. His remarks came just minutes after demonstrators had chanted anti-American slogans at his behest.

Additionally, the invitation suggests a pragmatic realization that maintaining a relationship with the United States is more crucial for national stability promoting ideological alignment.