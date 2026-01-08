Meghan Markle shares 'intentions' for 2026 in key update

Meghan Markle shares important message wth followers

Meghan Markle has expressed her "intentions" for this year in her newsletter to her followers.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has set her goals for the New Year, just as her husband, Prince Harry, awaits a key update on his security in the U.K.

Arguing the importance of "easing in," Meghan wrote, "With the rush of the holiday season behind us, we look ahead with an intention to begin the new year at a gentler pace."

"Making space for moments that matter—shared over a cup of tea, by candlelight, or simply taking a pause when the day allows. A reminder that how you start matters, and that easing in can be its own kind of resolution," she added.

This comes as Prince Harry is expected to get his security upgraded in the U.K. after fighting for it in various courts.

The Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) has done a reassessment of his threat levels while in the UK. According to sources, the committee is likely to restore his security to the level before he stepped down as a working royal in 2020 and moved to the U.S.

The reassessment came after Harry wrote to UK Home Secretary is Shabana Mahmood after losing his High Court appeal in the case against the Home Office. If the Duke of Sussex’s security is restored, it will pave the way for his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to visit the U.K.