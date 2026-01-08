Queen Camilla shares personal statement to mark major milestone

Celebrating the fifth anniversary of her literacy initiative, The Queen's Reading Room, Camilla reflected on how the project began as a modest book club during Covid-19 lockdown.

The statement shared via joint post by the Queen's Reading Room and the Royal Family, read, "Five years ago, I founded a book club in lockdown, in the hope that others might derive as much enjoyment from good literature as I do."

It read further, "Since those humble beginnings, that book club has grown into a global charity, supporting a community of book lovers, united by a shared belief in the power of reading."

"I am so proud of what my charity has achieved, reaching millions of people, staging remarkable events and partnering with incredible organisations to bring books to people who need them most..." Camilla stated further.

Her Majesty noted, "...Its groundbreaking research has confirmed what many of us always felt: reading truly changes how we perceive, how we think and how we connect. At a time when global reading rates are at their very lowest, my charity's mission feels more urgent than ever."

"Books do make life better - and this is only the beginning. Her Majesty Queen Camilla," it concluded.