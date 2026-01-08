Prince Harry dubbed 'a mere cameo' when Meghan Markle is in spotlight

Prince Harry has been described as “a mere cameo” whenever Meghan Markle is in the spotlight, according to a royal expert.

Speaking about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s life following their royal exit, expert Richard Fitzwilliams criticized their public image, calling them “mediocre.”

He suggested much of Harry’s work, such as the Invictus Games, predates Meghan’s involvement, per The Express.

"Time could also, as their popularity waned, especially in the UK, with the public, highlight double standards, ‘faux-royal’ tours were no substitute for the real thing,” the expert said.

He continued, “They also made enemies of the British press, who greeted their wedding with huge acclaim, a fact soon forgotten.

"Allegations of bullying, public relations mistakes such as Meghan's ghastly twerking video, there was an obvious lack of talent alongside a clearly malicious streak.

"The couple lost their halo and it became clear that they had few celebrity friends, though Serena Williams was an exception and she wisely avoided Meghan's cookery series.

“Harry has started to look like an extra who sometimes longs for home. The bond between them remains strong, but one of the legacies of Megxit is that the couple are actually pretty mediocre, save for projects such as Invictus which predate Meghan.

“Harry resented being a spare with William as heir. He's a mere cameo when Meghan's on screen."