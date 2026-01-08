Angelina Jolie falls 'sick from worry' amid her legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt

It is being reported that Angeline Jolie’s reportedly never-ending legal battles with Brad Pitt are making her sick.

Radar Online reported that the 50-year-old American actress and filmmaker’s ongoing legal fights have taken a toll on her physical health, which has made her children step in to take care of her.

The insider told the outlet that Jolie wrote to her business manager in 2021, "I need to remove all stress. I honestly feel I am getting sick from worry."

Her kids, 24-year-old Maddox, 22-year-old Pax, 20-year-old Zahara, 19-year-old Shiloh, and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, whom she shares with ex-husband Pitt, "worry like crazy about their mom, to the point where they've all agreed never to leave her totally on her own.”

The source revealed, "One of them is always around and staying at the house with her."

Jolie, who has been spending most of her time in her Los Angeles mansion since 2017, feels trapped because of her custody fight with Pitt.

Since her divorce from Pitt in 2019, the Maria star is raising her kids on her own and now they are looking after her.

The insider shared, "Zahara is leading the charge, she's very organized, but they are all equally invested. Their mom is still the center of their worlds."

For those unaware, Pitt and Jolie’s devastating plane fight in 2016 grew their kids’ distance from their dad but he is blaming the Wanted star for alienating him from the kids.