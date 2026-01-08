Photo: Mia Goth teases details about 'Frankenstein 2'

Mia Goth has teased details about the second installment of Frankenstein.

During her interview with Collider, the actress shed light on the possiblity of a sequel of Frankenstein.

Offering fans a glimpse into her conversations with the director about the possibility of Frankenstein 2, Mia Goth shared that she has already discussed the idea of a sequel during discussions with del Toro.

Nonetheless, his response brought down hopes for the project.

“I did bring that up to him, and he said, ‘But Victor Frankenstein is dead.’”

It is pertinent to mention here that del Toro has also admitted that completing Frankenstein felt like “the end of an era.”

Goth also shed light on her double role in the film.

“When Guillermo del Toro calls you just with one role, that’s an honor, let alone with two,” she said.

“I was totally beside myself, really and incredibly nervous and very excited, and the entire experience was just very, very special, wonderful, wonderful,” Goth concluded.