Jennifer Aniston’s beau Jim Curtis turns furious over her connection with ex Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston’s secret meetings with ex-husband Justin Theroux have reportedly left her boyfriend, Jim Curtis, reeling with extreme anger.

Radar Online reported that the 56-year-old American actress is deeply in love with her hypnotist-beau but her increasing connection with ex-husband Theroux is making him feel threatened.

For those unaware, Aniston and the 54-year-old American actor and filmmaker tied the knot in 2015, but decided to part ways in February 2018, citing they were "best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple.”

An insider told the outlet that the FRIENDS alum is still in touch with Theroux despite her whirlwind romance with Curtis, whom she was first linked to earlier this year and went public with in November 2025.

The source said, "Jennifer has been very transparent about the fact that Justin is still in her life. To her, it shouldn't be an issue because they're strictly friends. He is very happily married, and she's met his wife and has introduced Justin to Jim, so from her perspective, it's not a problem.”

"She's in New York a lot these days, and most times that she's there, she and Justin make a point to see each other,” they added. “It has been that way for years, and she doesn't want to suddenly change simply because she's in a relationship.”

"It's a sticking point for her because in the past she's been guilty of changing herself to fit what a man wants, and she's vowed never to do that again. So, it's more about the principle of that than anything else, although she is devoted to Justin in her way and does value their friendship,” the insider concluded.