Rose McGowan reveals 'demeaning' behaviour of 'Charmed' execs

Rose McGowan reflects on weight and style monitoring on 'Charmed'

Rose McGowan claims that Charmed producers kept an eye on her weight while she was in the show.

Rose played Paige Matthews for five seasons of Charmed, which followed sisters with secret superpowers. It also originally starred Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs and Alyssa Milano as the three sisters. Rose was cast as a half sister after Doherty left after season three.

Appearing on Paul C. Brunson’s We Need to Talk podcast, she said, "They would, like, circle around me to check my weight when I came back."

Rose felt like they were "inspecting their product," and "completely fine."

In addition to her weight, her style was also closely monitored.

Before starring in the show, "I would dress myself if I ever had to go to an event," Rose said. "Or do my own makeup, things like that. And then, during that whole period when I was on that show, it all changed. All of a sudden, you had to have a stylist. You had to pay $6,000 a month to a stylist."

An the stylists would reject her choice of dresses, dubbing them "too editorial — meaning that’s too edgy and fashion," she explained.

They’d pick out outfits more "red carpet. And then they’d put globs of makeup [on her] and giant helmet hair," noted Rose McGowan.