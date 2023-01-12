Moonis’s wife moves LHC against name on no-fly list

LAHORE: Tahreem Elahi, wife of PMLQ leader Moonis Elahi, moved the Lahore High Court on Wednesday, challenging the decision of the Federal Investigation Agency of putting her name on the no-fly list after being accused by the agency of alleged money laundering.

Tahreem moved the court against putting her name on the Provisional National Identification List through her counsel Amjad Parvez. She contended that she was a British and Pakistani citizen and living in the UK with her children. She said she was visiting Pakistan with her children on winter vacation. Her summons was received from the FIA on January 5 on charges of money laundering, but she couldn’t reply till January 6 due to time constraints. She said the allegations of money laundering against her were false and had no justification. The agency is vindicating her husband and father-in-law for refusing to betray the PTI. She implored the court to remove her name from the PNIL list so that she could travel abroad.