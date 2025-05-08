Meryl Streep, Martin Short caught in passionate kiss under broad daylight

Meryl Streep, Martin Short’s steamy moment sparks hopes for real romance

Meryl Streep and Martin Short were spotted sharing a passionate kiss in public, leaving fans hopeful that their on-screen chemistry might lead to a real-life romance.

The two actors, who portray the couple Loretta Durkin and Oliver Putnam in Only Murders in the Building, were seen filming scenes for the Hulu series’ upcoming fifth season.

During a shoot in New York City on Wednesday, May 7, the pair was packed on the PDA, held hands and even kissed while in character.

Photos from the shoot quickly made their rounds on social media, with fans gushing over the sweet moments.

One admirer commented, "This is one where I hope the relationship rumours are true. They would be adorable together off screen."

Streep, 75, joined the hit Hulu series in season 3, and speculation about her relationship with Short, also 75, has been swirling ever since.

However, back in January 2024, a representative for Short told People that the duo are "just very good friends, nothing more," quashing fans' hope.

Notably, the disappointment was short-lived as the Only Murders in the Building executive producer and writer John Hoffman praised their "unbelievable" chemistry, both on and off screen, toward the end of last year.

Since then, every affectionate moment between Meryl and Martin, whether scripted or at any public event, has reignited fans' hopes that their reel-life romance might come to real life.