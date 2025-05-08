Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet's red carpet debut steals the show

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet surprise fans with their red-carpet debut

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have finally addressed relationship rumours with their first public appearance as a couple.

The 27-year-old beauty mogul, who has been secretly dating Chalamet since 2023, recently made their red carpet debut together.

On Wednesday, May 7, the couple was seen posing in matching all-black outfits at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome.

Jenner turned heads in a black, bodycon embossed Schiaparelli dress with a deep neckline.

She accessorised the sophisticated look with Schiaparelli earrings and a gold embroidered velvet clutch.

Meanwhile, the Wonka actor, who has garnered recognition for his recent performances, opted for a velvet suit adorned with a boutonniere.

Taking to her Instagram story prior to the appearance, The Kardashians star shared a close-up selfie with the caption, “I have a new pimple friend that wanted to hangout tonight.”

This joint appearance comes on the heels of the 29-year-old actor notably skipping Met Gala to watch the NBA playoffs with his friends.

During his absence, the mother of two was seen screaming as she got stuck in her strappy black heels at the prestigious event on Monday, May 5.

For the unversed, although the couple has been spotted together multiple times, this marks the first time they walked a red carpet hand-in-hand.