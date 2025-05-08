Prince Harry faces total royal freeze-out as trust erodes: 'He's blown it'

Prince Harry needs to 'beg his father for forgiveness' and he needs to do it 'not on TV'

Prince Harry may have crossed a point of no return with his father King Charles and the rest of his family.

According to Page Six, the Duke of Sussex is being shut out by the royal family, not out of malice, but mistrust.

“They don’t trust him and Meghan [Markle] and that’s why they can’t have a relationship,” a royal source told the outlet. “Forgiveness and trust are two different things.”

Tensions hit a new high after Harry’s “car crash” BBC interview, where he mentioned not knowing “how much longer” King Charles has to live. That didn’t sit well with royal insiders.

“Charles is, of course, right not to trust him,” said royal biographer Hugo Vickers, noting Harry’s tendency to break the cardinal royal rule: “None of the royal family should ever give interviews, it’s always a car crash.”

“It was disgraceful to talk about Charles’s health… if he’s not talking to him, how does he know anything about it?”

The damage may be compounded by Harry’s failed legal bid to reinstate publicly funded security, which he says is preventing him from bringing Meghan and their children back to the UK.

Still, Vickers thinks Harry’s using it as an excuse: “Enough with the ‘me, me, me’ complaints… The king doesn’t need a whiny son.”

With private conversations repeatedly made public — from memoirs to Netflix documentaries — the family isn’t just hurt. They’re done talking.

“He should be begging his father for forgiveness… and it should be done quietly, not on TV,” Vickers said. “But he won’t. Because he’s so stupid, he’s basically blown it.”