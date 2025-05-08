Michael J. Fox shares real reason behind writing new memoir

Michael J. Fox has recently opened up about writing a new memoir, Future Boy: Back to the Future and My Journey Through the Space-Time Continuum.

On May 7, the Emmy-winning actor shared the cover and title of his latest book exclusively with PEOPLE.

Elaborating on how he decided to write a new memoir, Fox said, “As we approach the 40th anniversary of Back to the Future, my thoughts turn to my adventures as a younger man.”

“This book has basically become a time machine for me, but unlike the DeLorean, there's plenty of room for anyone who'd like to climb in for the ride,” mentioned the 63-year-old.

The book will also be released the same year as the 40th anniversary of Back to the Future – a movie that made him the star he’s today.

Fox shared that the new memoir will focus on the year 1985 and it will include cast member interviews from both the movie, Back to the Future and the series, Family Ties, before he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 1991 at 29.

The actor stated, “What's exciting for me is that this new book is less memoir and more perspective.”

“I consider questions I believe we all have about our lives… ‘Who am I? Where am I? Where am I going?’” continued Fox.

However, Fox added, “I don't want to give anything away, but I think I've figured it out.”

Meanwhile, Future Boy: Back to the Future and My Journey Through Space-Time Continuum will release on October 14.