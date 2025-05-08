Pedro Pascal, Dakota Johnson's new 'Materialists' trailer gives fresh take on modern love

'Materialists' also features Chris Evans in pivotal role

Pedro Pascal, Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans are all set to bring an amazing romantic comedy for movie lovers.

In March, the first glimpse of the Materialists was shared by the makers, which showcased the three stars being caught up in a love triangle.

Earlier today, distributors A24 shared another trailblazing snippet depicting modern love.

“What’s a couple inches? Watch the new trailer for Materialists, a fresh take on the math of modern love from Academy Award nominated writer-director Celine Song.”

The movie features Dakota playing the role of a match maker, who is struggling to find the right guy for herself. Her business faces complications when she falls into a toxic love triangle that threatens her clients.

Fans are already very excited for the movie and are eagerly waiting for it to release in theatres.

“We need this movie,” wrote one fan. Meanwhile another commented, “It looks beautiful”.

A third excited fan express, “Early 2000s-esque rom com this summer with a star-studded cast? We are so back.”

Song’s directorial also stars Dasha Nekrasova, Louise Jacobson and Zoe Winters. The much-anticipated rom com is slated to release in cinemas on June 13.