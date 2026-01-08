Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's relationship takes dark turn

Kylie Jenner is reportedly planning to take extreme measures amid fear that her boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet, is cheating with other girls.

An insider told Radar Online that the 28-year-old American socialite and businesswoman is spying on her beau to find out what he does when she is not around because cheating fears have left her reeling.

The source shared, "Women are throwing themselves at him all the time – she knows that – so it's causing anxiety and eating away at her insecurities.”

Kylie “is in a tricky position because she wants to confront him and give an ultimatum, but dreads looking too desperate. So instead of blowing up his phone, she's taking other measures to find out where he's at and what he's up to,” explained the insider.

Notably, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is the mother of 7-year-old daughter Stormi and 3-year-old son Aire, whom she shares with her ex-partner Travis Scott, is committed to not leaving Chalamet even though it can collapse at any moment.

An insider claimed that the 30-year-old American-French actor wants an open relationship, as he has grown bored of casual hookups with Kylie, with whom he has been in a relationship for three years.

Chalamet is also growing distant from her family, as he skipped Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash.

The source said, "It's now crystal clear he wants little or nothing to do with Kylie's family and sees her as little more than a glorified booty call. It sounds mean, but Timmy really has gotten everything he wanted out of this relationship, and there's just not a lot of incentive for him to stay.

"Timmy is in full-blown Oscar promo mode right now and has very little time for Kylie and is blowing her off a lot when she asks to hang out. Her mom and sisters think it's ridiculous and want Kylie to wake up and smell the coffee. But she's still totally hung up on him and can't let it go,” the insider concluded.