Sophie Turner gets honest about impact of starring in 'Game of Thrones'
Sophie Turner played Sansa Stark in 'Game of Thrones'
Sophie Turner doesn’t enjoy the Game of Thrones theme tune like fans do.
Turner appeared on The Tonight Show and told host Jimmy Fallon that she can’t rewatch the show since the opening theme gives her "PTSD."
The actress, 29, shot to fame as Sansa Stark in the HBO epic fantasy television series based on George R.R. Martin’s novels.
Fallon mentioned that it has been 15 years since Game of Thrones premiered and asked, "Do you feel the giant impact it's made on television and the world?"
"I think so? I don't know," the Joan star replied.
Fallon then asked, "Do you ever watch it?"
She exclaimed, "No! I mean, maybe like, season one, I watched it with my parents, and then my parents were like, 'Whoa! No! No, no, no, no!'"
"But no, I can't watch it. I mean, hearing the Game of Thrones theme tune gives me PTSD," she added. "I see it totally different."
Elsewhere, she talked about her role as Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider series.
"You're going to see it on Amazon Prime in a while because we haven't started shooting yet," she said.
"I've been training since February last year, so I feel like I could probably beat you up right now," she added jokingly.
When Jimmy asked he to show any moves she’d learnt, she joked, "You know I was thinking about it, but I'm wearing a skirt, and I don't want to flash the punani."
