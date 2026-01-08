Ariana Grande gets emotional over 'Wicked' nomination

Ariana Grande reacted to another award nomination for Wicked.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actress and singer, who played the role of Glinda in the musical bagged the nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Reacting to the nominations, Grande penned an emotional note, stating, "Oh my God, thank you so much for this tremendous honor @actorawards @sagaftra, for recognizing this performance a second year in a row, and for including me in this group of magnificent women."

Ariana Grande shouts out Cynthia Erivo after Awards nod

Adding, "i'm so so so moved thank you... i adore being a part of this community and this acknowledgment means more than words can say."

Grande went on to dedicate the nominations to her fellow stars including Cynthis Erivo, who plays the role of Elphaba, Jonathan Bailey, who plays Prince Fiyero, and Ethan Slater, who plays Boq.

She wrote, "i share this and every single good thing that ever happens, with my tremendously brilliant Wicked family... being given the chance to play this role, and to do this work with such company, will always be the greatest gift of my life... i'm so deeply gratefid and honored.. thank you, thank you, thank you !!!!!!!!"

"This might be too much but !!!!!!! i just want to make sure to share this moment and this acknowledgment with those who allowed this to be possible at all... thank you Jon and Mare for trusting me with this gift of a role. thank you Jon for inviting me to grow, and to reach new depths creatively that i never thought i could possibly reach in my life, thank you," Grande added.

Ariana Grande also wrote for Cynthia Erivo that "for your Elphaba who's heartbeat could be felt across the globe, to Donna and my Universal family, i love you, thank you for your support and belief."

"Nancy and Eric who wanted this for me possibly even more than i did, thank you for pouring your hearts into Glinda too," she added further.