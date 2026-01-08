Photo: Cher reflects on her relationship with David Geffen

Cher has made a rare revelation about her past relationship with music and film mogul David Geffen.

During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the 79-year-old icon reflected on dating the entertainment executive in the 1970s, shortly after her separation from ex-husband and longtime business partner Sonny Bono.

As the conversation turned candid, Cher recalled how Bono had initially been interested in her roommate, prompting Shepard to quip, “Not an issue in the ’70s ’cause you dated Geffen for quite a while.”

However, the “Believe” singer was quick to clarify that her situation with Geffen was far more complex.

“Honestly, it’s a different thing,” Cher explained.

“Because he never had been in love with anybody. So I was the first person that he had real feelings for.”

She added that their dynamic was unique from the start. “We had a special arrangement when we met,” she shared.

Cher and Geffen dated for roughly two years and were famously photographed together at the 1974 Grammy Awards.

Previously, it has been reported that Geffen also played a key role in helping Cher disentangle herself from her business ties with Bono during their separation.