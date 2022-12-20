Soaring air pollution

Lahore used to be the ‘City of Gardens’, but now it has become the ‘City of Smog’. The levels of air pollution in the city have gotten so bad that the local government is closing schools and offices on Fridays and Saturdays. The situation is eerily reminiscent of the Covid days, with people afraid to go outside and many wearing masks.
Lahore’s air pollution problem has been building up over the years and has now reached a critical level. If the government does not act on air pollution fast, it will have a major health and safety emergency on its hands.
Mohsin Mumtaz
Chiniot
